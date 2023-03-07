Strike to continue on all of TotalEnergies' sites - CGT















PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Strike action against pension reform will continue on all of French energy group TotalEnergies's sites, including refineries and fuel depots, a CGT union official said on Tuesday.

"It has been decided that the strikes will continue on all of TotalEnergies' sites," Eric Sellini, CGT union leader at TotalEnergies told Reuters.

Workers striking in protest against proposed changes in the French pension system disrupted fuel deliveries and refining operations at several sites operated by TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Esso (ESSF.PA) on Tuesday while power supply was also reduced. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; editing by GV De Clercq











