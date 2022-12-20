Strike delays distribution from Valero’s Pembroke oil refinery

Companies Valero Energy Corp Follow















Dec 20 (Reuters) - Strike action at Valero's 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pembroke oil refinery in Wales has caused delays to fuel distribution, two industry sources told Reuters.

Valero declined to comment on refinery operations.

Industrial action by Unite members employed on construction maintenance contracts began three weeks ago in a dispute over pay, a Unite spokesperson said.

"Due to the ongoing strike action this will impact on the smooth working of the refinery," the spokesperson said.

In a rare move, Valero has been active in the Platts trading window, bidding for jet fuel cargoes for delivery into Britain's Milford Haven port.

The firm had already bought jet fuel cargoes for delivery at the end of December and early January and is looking for more product, an industry source said.

