Strike at TotalEnergies Donges refinery, western France, lifted - union

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Workers have decided to end the industrial action at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Donges refinery, a CGT trade union representative told journalists on Wednesday.

Several French media also reported a strike at another site of the company's Gonfreville refinery in northern France was continued.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in the headline)

