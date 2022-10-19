Strike at TotalEnergies Donges refinery, western France, lifted - union

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarter skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Workers have decided to end the industrial action at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Donges refinery, a CGT trade union representative told journalists on Wednesday.

Several French media also reported a strike at another site of the company's Gonfreville refinery in northern France was continued.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in the headline)

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

