Strikes to continue at four TotalEnergies refineries, storage facility - CGT















PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The strikes affecting four refineries of French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will continue Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding they would also affect one storage site while another charging point for petrol shipments was now open again.

A representative of the union's branch at Esso France (XOM.N) had said on Wednesday the walkouts there would also continue.

