Struggling Finnish nuclear reactor comes back on grid

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor resumed test production on Monday after months of maintenance, data from operator TVO showed, raising hopes that the much-delayed unit will enter regular service later this year.

Under construction since 2005, the 1,600megawatt (MW) OL3 was originally meant to start operation in 2009 but has faced several technical mishaps which sparked costly delays and a lengthy legal battle.

The reactor was connected to the power grid for the first time in March as part of its commissioning, but tests were suspended the following month after the discovery of "foreign material" in the turbine's steam re-heater, TVO said.

On Monday production restarted at just 116 MW, but as part of the test regime it is slated to hit 850 MW on Tuesday and maximum capacity for the first time in late September.

"And from then on we will run the plant at full capacity, except for during planned testing," TVO spokesperson Johanna Aho told Reuters, referring to several short scheduled halts.

The company maintained a goal of ending OL3 tests and enter a regular output phase by Dec. 10, in time for the Nordic winter heating season.

The maximum output equals about 14% of total Finnish electricity consumption, reducing the country's need for imported power to less than half, TVO said.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

