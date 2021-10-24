Skip to main content

Energy

Sudan halts entry of fuel vessels into its waters to avoid fines, energy min tells Asharq TV

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid incurring fines due to delays in offloading, Asharq TV channel cited the country's energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.

The minister, Jaden Ali Obaid, said the country's strategic reserves are running low, the channel reported.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, editing by Nadine Awadalla and Hugh Lawson

