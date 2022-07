President and CEO of Suncor Energy Mark Little speaks at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Todd Korol

July 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Little, had stepped down and would resign from the board, effective immediately.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

