Suncor Energy swings to third-quarter loss on $2.48 bln charge on Fort Hills

Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott/File Photo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) posted a third-quarter loss from a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as the Canadian oil major took an impairment charge of nearly C$3.4 billion ($2.48 billion) against its share of the Fort Hills assets.

Net loss came in at C$609 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$877 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3722 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich

