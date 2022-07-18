Suncor settles with Elliott, to review downstream business

The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

July 18 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), said on Monday it had reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management to initiate a strategic review of its downstream business and consider alternatives, including a sale of the unit.

Canada's third-largest oil producer has also appointed three new independent directors, two of whom will serve on the company's search committee for a permanent chief executive officer.

Suncor has been under pressure from Elliott for its operational and safety record. The investment firm has been urging the company to bring new directors and undergo a management and strategic review. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Earlier this month, Mark Little stepped down as CEO, a day after a worker fatality at a Suncor site in northern Alberta. read more

It was the fifth fatality at a Suncor site since 2019, when Little became CEO, and the thirteenth since 2014, by far the worst safety record among Canadian oil producers. read more

Suncor said it would provide an update on the strategic review of the downstream business in the fourth quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.