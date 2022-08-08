Suncor shutting down portion of Colorado refinery

The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) on Monday said it is shutting down part of its Commerce City refinery in Colorado due to an equipment malfunction.

The incident may cause "additional flames and smoke from the refinery flares today," a notification on the company's website said.

Suncor reported a similar incident on March 22 at the refinery, which was restarted in early April after completion of maintenance work.

Suncor also reported a fire in its gasoline-making unit in early May.

The facility comprises three plants from two refineries and is the largest in the Rocky Mountain Region, the smallest of the five U.S. petroleum districts.

The refinery purchases crude oil from the Denver-Julesburg Basin and processes around 98,000 barrels per day, the company says.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mike Harrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.