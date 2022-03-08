Supply chain challenges to higher oil output not adequately recognized -Occidental CEO

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum on Tuesday said calls for U.S. shale oil producers to ramp up production face significant supply chain challenges.

A lack of materials, skilled labor and other supply chain troubles are not adequately recognized and place limits on the energy industry's ability to deliver, said Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub in remarks to the CERAWeek energy conference.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle

