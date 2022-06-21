1 minute read
Sweden declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions
COPENHAGEN, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's energy agency said on Tuesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan for Western and Southern parts of the country to prepare for possible disruptions of natural gas from Russia.
The move was made after neighbouring Denmark, which supplies Sweden with piped gas, issued a similar warning on Monday.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.