Sweden declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknotes in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COPENHAGEN, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's energy agency said on Tuesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan for Western and Southern parts of the country to prepare for possible disruptions of natural gas from Russia.

The move was made after neighbouring Denmark, which supplies Sweden with piped gas, issued a similar warning on Monday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

