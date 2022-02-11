Sweden needs 2 GW more power imports amid outage at largest reactor

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sweden must import 2 gigawatt (GW) of extra electricity, more than the consumption of its capital Stockholm, to balance an unforeseen outage at its largest nuclear power plant from Feb. 19, grid operator Svenska kraftnaet (Svk) said on Friday.

Earlier this week, plant operator Uniper said it will take the Oskarshamn 3 reactor offline between Feb. 19 and Feb. 27 to address a secondary fuel failure.

The reactor, situated in south-eastern Sweden, has a capacity of 1.4 GW, which roughly equates to Stockholm's demand of 1.5 GW, Svk said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The unplanned stoppage of the plant will not only cut supply in southern Sweden but also limited internal power flows from north to south, increasing the overall need for power imports from abroad, it added.

Svk said it did not foresee a capacity crunch if the weather stayed relatively mild, as it has been so far this winter.

"But as production is missing, there will be a price impact," Svk's head of operations, Pontus de Mare, said in a statement.

Sweden is already struggling with internal power transmission bottlenecks as nuclear plant closures in recent years cut generation capacity in the south, while wind power increased output in the north. read more

Uniper said on Wednesday it had first detected the fuel issues on Nov. 15 last year and repairs were initially to take place as part of annual maintenance planned for Apr. 18, but had now decided to address the failure separately.

"Fuel damage can occur when particles accidentally end up in the reactor pool's process water where the fuel elements are stored. A small particle can rub holes in the fuel enclosure and cause leakage," Uniper said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.