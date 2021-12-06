Sweden starts up oil-fired power plant to alleviate Polish crunch

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sweden has started up a back-up oil-fired power plant to help with a looming electricity shortage in neighbouring Poland, Swedish transmission system operator Svenska Kraftnaet (SvK) said on Monday.

Analysis has shown that Poland faces a power shortage of up to 1,700 megawatt (MW) on Monday and has requested help from its neighbours, SvK said in a statement.

"Therefore Sweden will make the capacity of the Karlshamnsverket power plant available on Poland's behalf," it added.

Although Sweden itself faces high demand on Monday, it will be able to support Poland "if nothing unforeseen happens", it added.

Karlshamnsverket, located in south-eastern Sweden, is operated by utility Uniper (UN01.DE) and has a capacity of 622 MW, of which 562 MW form Sweden's winter reserve every year between Nov. 16 and March 15, according to Uniper's website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.