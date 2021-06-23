Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sweden's Boliden to invest 40 mln euros in Finland's Port of Pori

June 23 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden (BOL.ST) will invest 40 million euros ($48 million) to improve infrastructure at Port of Pori in Finland to boost its smelting operations, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment, which includes construction of a new warehouse and a weighing and sampling facility, aims to improve logistics for Boliden's Harjavalta smelter, the largest nickel smelter in Europe.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman

