Sweden's Vattenfall plans new 2.8 GW nuclear reactors at Ringhals

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall is planning to build 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear capacity at its existing Ringhals site on the western Swedish coast and to connect it to the grid from 2032, according to a local media report.

Vattenfall's nuclear unit has applied for a grid connection to Ringhals with transmission system operator Svenska Kraftnaet, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Wednesday.

If confirmed, this would mark the first time Sweden build new nuclear capacity since 1985.

Neither Vattenfall, the Swedish energy ministry nor Svenska Kraftnaet were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The application comes in the wake of Sweden's government preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country to bolster energy security.

In its coalition agreement from October last year, Sweden's centre-right government said Vattenfall should start planning new nuclear power at Ringhals and others suitable places.

Sweden currently has six nuclear reactors in operations, including two at Ringhals, after closing four reactors since 2016.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche











