Sweden's Vattenfall sees rise in profits on high prices, strong trading result

Steam billows from the cooling towers of Vattenfall's Jaenschwalde brown coal power station behind wind turbines near Cottbus, Germany, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) on Thursday reported a twenty-fold increase in its net profit, driven by one-off payments and unrealised gains from derivatives trading, it said.

Net profit for the first three quarters this year rose to 41.9 billion Swedish crowns ($4.88 billion) from 2 billion crowns a year ago.

"The sale of Stromnetz Berlin had a positive effect on profit for the quarter of SEK 8.4 billion before tax, and on top of this the value of our energy derivatives grew by SEK 10.5 billion as a result of the sharp upturn in the market," Vattenfall said in its report.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for January-September rose 24% to 22.1 billion Swedish crowns ($2.57 billion) from 17.8 billion crowns a year earlier, driven by higher prices and a strong contribution from its trading division, Vattenfall said.

"Higher electricity and gas prices resulted in temporary high cash inflows due to increased margin calls received," the company said in a presentation.

The benchmark Nordic system power price has surged year-on-year after a cold, dry winter and surging fuels and carbon markets, averaging 68.27 euros per megawatt hour for the first nine months of 2021, compared with 9.98 euros/MWh for the same period in 2020.

Vattenfall hedges against price volatility by selling some of its future production in the forward markets.

By the end of September it had achieved Nordic electricity prices of 30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for this year, based on spot market sales and hedges, unchanged from the end of June.

For 2022 production, it has hedged 78% of its planned output, up from 73% at the end of June, with the price rising by 1 euro to 29 euros/MWh. For 2023, it has hedged 41% at an average 28 euros/MWh, up from 33% and 27 euros/MWh at the end of the first quarter.

On the wholesale market, Nordic power for 2022 last traded at 37.95 euros/MWh.

($1 = 8.5881 Swedish crowns)

