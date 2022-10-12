Swedish energy minister: need to decouple gas from electricity price















PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to find a way to decouple gas and electricity prices, Swedish energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of the bloc's energy ministers.

"That can be done through various suggestions," Farmanbar said. "But one thing is important: What we do now, the market interference needs to be a short time... and also must not be a hinder for renewable and fossil fuel energy production."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Kate Abnett











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.