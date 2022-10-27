Swedish utility Vattenfall's Q3 operating profit rises 30%















OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall reported on Thursday a 30% rise in third-quarter operating earnings driven by sales growth but warned of great market uncertainty in the near future.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group rose to 6.2 billion crowns from 4.8 billion a year earlier. Net profit fell to 6.7 billion crowns from 18.3 billion.

"The third quarter was characterised by the turbulent markets and there is major uncertainty ahead of the winter," Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said in the financial report.

The company's wind and sales segments offset negative effects from price differences between Nordic price areas, she said.

Vattenfall achieved a price of 14 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for its Nordic power production in the quarter, down from a year-earlier 28 euros/MWh.

The benchmark Nordic system price for wholesale power averaged 176.35 euros/MWh, up from 68.27 euros/MWh, in line with higher European prices due to the war in Ukraine.

However, prices averaged as little as 43.73 euros/MWh in the northernmost of Sweden's four price zones, home to large hydro- and wind power capacities, compared with 209.32 euros/MWh furthest south, according to data from power exchange Nord Pool.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Anna Ringstrom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.