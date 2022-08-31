Swiss government launches energy conservation campaign

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss government launched a voluntary campaign on Wednesday to urge consumers and businesses to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom this winter.

More than 40 partners from the public and private sector are backing the drive with the motto "Energy is scarce. Let's not waste it", the government said in a statement.

"The aim is for as many people as possible to participate voluntarily - and to help prevent Switzerland from getting into a shortage situation in the first place," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The campaign via posters, websites and social media is scheduled to last until April and features tips on how to cut demand, for instance by turning down thermostats, using less hot water, and turning off appliances and lighting when not in use.

Last week Switzerland set a voluntary gas savings target of 15% for the winter as Europe faces a potential gas shortage as a consequence of the Ukraine war. read more

Switzerland could resort to rolling four-hour regional blackouts should Europe's energy crisis lead to winter power shortages, a senior utility sector official said in July. read more

The government outlined plans in June to address a possible gas shortage this winter and said it could resort to rationing should other measures prove insufficient.

Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland.

The country has relatively low demand for gas, which traditionally covers around 15% of total energy consumption. Around 42% of gas is used to heat households, and the rest in industry and in the service and transport sectors, according to government data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.