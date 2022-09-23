Swiss govt approves plans to build temporary reserve power plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Friday approved plans for the construction of a temporary reserve power plant in Birr, which is due to be ready for operation in February next year.

"The turbines can run on gas, oil or hydrogen," the government said, adding that the temporary plant will be available until spring 2026 as back-up in case of emergency.

"The reserve power plant supplements the hydropower reserve and other measures decided by the Federal Council to strengthen the energy supply for the coming winter," it added in a statement.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More

