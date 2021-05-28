T Rowe Price backed activist nominees in Exxon board contest

An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Fund manager T. Rowe Price (TROW.O) backed three activist-slate candidates in the contest for board of directors seats at oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), a spokesman said on Friday.

T. Rowe Price voted in favor of hedge fund Engine No. 1 nominees Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner, the spokesman said. Both Goff and Hietala have won board seats at Exxon, and Karsner remains in the running for a seat as vote counting continues at Exxon after Wednesday's shareholder meeting.

