Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

T Rowe Price backed activist nominees in Exxon board contest

Reuters
1 minute read

An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Fund manager T. Rowe Price (TROW.O) backed three activist-slate candidates in the contest for board of directors seats at oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), a spokesman said on Friday.

T. Rowe Price voted in favor of hedge fund Engine No. 1 nominees Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner, the spokesman said. Both Goff and Hietala have won board seats at Exxon, and Karsner remains in the running for a seat as vote counting continues at Exxon after Wednesday's shareholder meeting.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 12:56 PM UTCAnalysis: Big oil may get more climate lawsuits after Shell ruling -lawyers, activists

A Dutch court's decision to force Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to make deeper, faster cuts to its climate warming emissions on the basis of human rights could set a precedent, especially in European countries, according to lawyers and activists.

EnergyBlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote
EnergyThree Exxon refineries top the list of U.S. polluters
EnergyU.S. crude output soars 14.3% in March -EIA
EnergyUnlike IEA, Rystad Energy sees need for hundreds of new oilfields