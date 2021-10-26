Skip to main content

Energy

Talk of EU joint gas buying is 'overpromising', Luxembourg says

1 minute read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A proposal by Spain for European Union countries to jointly buy gas would not offer a solution to the recent spike in energy prices, Luxembourg's energy minister Claude Turmes said on Tuesday.

"I think that the Spanish government is over promising by saying joint gas procurement will solve the crisis. What will solve the crisis is efficiency investments, continue with reliable investments into renewables and what Spain needs most is interconnections," Turmes said on his arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss

