Talks unsuccessful, action at BP Rotterdam Refinery to continue -union

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Talks on Monday between management and unions at the BP Rotterdam Refinery (BP.L) were not successful, a union spokesperson said, and labour actions at the large facility will continue.

Over the weekend workers agreed to help restart one part of the 400,000 barrel-per-day facility, which had been idled for more than a week amid a wage dispute.

Other parts of the facility will not be restarted while there is no agreement on wages, union spokesman Jaap Bosma said, and workers will continue with a "work-to-rule" action.

