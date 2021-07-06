Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Talos energy shares fall after Mexico picks Pemex to run major oil find

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of oil and gas company Talos Energy Inc fell as much as 8.2% in early trading on Tuesday following a decision from Mexico to choose state-owned Pemex to run a major shared oil find over a Talos-led private consortium.

Shares were last trading at $15.25, down 5.2% on the day.

