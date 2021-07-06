Talos energy shares fall after Mexico picks Pemex to run major oil find

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of oil and gas company Talos Energy Inc fell as much as 8.2% in early trading on Tuesday following a decision from Mexico to choose state-owned Pemex to run a major shared oil find over a Talos-led private consortium.

Shares were last trading at $15.25, down 5.2% on the day.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

