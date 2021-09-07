Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Talos says not responsible for oil leak in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oil producer Talos Energy Inc (TALO.N) said on Tuesday the company's assets were not the source of an oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico around Louisiana.

The company said it was notified of an oil release observed on Bay Marchand Block 5 in Louisiana state waters on Aug. 31, due to its status as a prior lessee of the block, but it ceased production from the block in 2017.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday it was investigating nearly 350 reports of oil spillage in and along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. read more

Clean-up crews and a dive team were at the leak site in the Bay Marchand area on Sunday seeking to contain the spill and pinpoint its source and location.

A miles-long black streak of oil in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana was visible from the air after Hurricane Ida tore through the region a week ago.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

