Tank storage group Vopak's quarterly profit misses estimates

A model of 3D printed oil barrels are seen in front of displayed Vopak logo in this illustration taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vopak's (VOPA.AS) quarterly net profit fell short of market expectations on Wednesday, as the Dutch oil and chemical storage company cited higher financing costs.

The group, which operates tank terminals worldwide, reported a net profit of 69.1 million euros ($78.44 million) in the fourth quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 87.9 million.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Milla Nissi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.