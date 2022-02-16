1 minute read
Tank storage group Vopak's quarterly profit misses estimates
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vopak's (VOPA.AS) quarterly net profit fell short of market expectations on Wednesday, as the Dutch oil and chemical storage company cited higher financing costs.
The group, which operates tank terminals worldwide, reported a net profit of 69.1 million euros ($78.44 million) in the fourth quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 87.9 million.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Milla Nissi
