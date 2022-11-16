Tanker Pacific Zircon struck by projectile off coast of Oman, shipping company says















DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping company said on Wednesday it was investigating an incident involving its tanker Pacific Zircon, which had been struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

The vessel was carrying gas oil and only minor damage was reported to the vessel's hull with no spillage of the cargo or injuries among the crew, the company said.

