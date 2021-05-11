Skip to main content

EnergyTraders book tankers to store fuel after U.S. pipeline outage

Traders booked at least four tankers to store refined oil products off the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub following a cyber attacks that knocked out the top U.S. pipeline, shipping data showed on Tuesday. read more

The attack on the Colonial pipeline network, which supplies half of the fuel consumed along the East Coast, has forced Gulf Coast refineries to scale back operations due to lack of storage space. read more

The tankers, booked by Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), Valero Energy (VLO.N), Phillips 66 (PSX.N) and PBF Energy (PBF.N), can hold around 350,000 tonnes of fuel. Two of them were booked for up to 30 and 40 days, according to the data.

Colonial on Friday shut its 5,500-mile (8,850-km) pipeline network, which moves fuels including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, to protect its systems. It has restarted some smaller lines.

