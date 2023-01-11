Tauron demands 1.3 bln zloty in damages over power unit it says is faulty















WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Polish power utility Tauron (TPE.WA) demanded 1.3 billion zloty ($299 million) in damages and penalty fees from a consortium of Rafako (RFK.WA) and Mostostal Warszawa (MSWP.WA) that built a 910 megawatt (MW) power unit it deems faulty. The coal-fired unit, built in 2020, has undergone several prolonged outages since commissioning. Last year, the state-controlled utility said it suffered a margin loss of 285 million zloty after a generator was halted for several weeks amid soaring power prices.

Tauron and the Rafako-led consortium have been arguing for months about the source of the problem.

The consortium blames the utility for supplying substandard quality coal for the unit, which may have damaged boiler, while Tauron claims the faults were owed to the contractors and design mistakes.

"Rafako has received a long list of faults that have not been eliminated to date," Tauron said in a statement, adding it would give the consortium 30 days for payment.

"Design faults are impacting the operation, efficiency and economics of the unit."

Rafako and Mostostal Warszawa were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 4.3522 zlotys)

