Tauron and Rafako signal Jaworzno power plant dispute talks inconclusive















GDANSK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mediation talks between Polish state-controlled utility Tauron (TPE.WA) and boiler maker Rafako (RFK.WA) regarding a power unit in Jaworzno have failed to reach a conclusion, the pair signalled on Monday.

The 910 MW coal-fired unit, built for Tauron by Rafako as part of a consortium in 2020, has undergone several prolonged outages since commissioning and the parties have been arguing for months about the source of the problem.

Tauron said in a statement it remained open to negotiations while Rafako said on Twitter it would submit a "last chance" proposal on Tuesday, as both sides blamed each other over the lack of progress in Monday's arbitration talks hosted by Poland' General Counsel.

Tauron and Rafako last week filed counterclaims with demands for payment with regard to the Jaworzno construction deal.

Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











