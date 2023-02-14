TC Energy beats fourth-quarter profit estimate

Companies TC Energy Corp Follow















Feb 14 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) beat market estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as robust demand for energy boosted the North American pipeline operator's earnings from transporting natural gas.

The Calgary-based company reported comparable earnings of C$1.11 Canadian cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.09 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.