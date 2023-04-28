TC Energy beats profit estimates on strong demand

Companies TC Energy Corp Follow















April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday as elevated energy prices boosted demand for the pipeline operator's services.

While global oil prices have on average declined 20% from peaks hit last year when the Ukraine crisis fueled supply concerns, the levels are still high enough for energy producers to drill profitably, thus boosting demand for pipeline operators.

West Texas Intermediate Crude averaged $75.75 per barrel during the first quarter.

The company's U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines averaged at 28.5 billion cubic feet per day with several assets performing at near-record levels during peak demand, the company said.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported comparable earnings of C$1.21 ($0.8864) per share for the three months ended March 31, while analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.15 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3650 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.