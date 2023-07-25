TC Energy isolates Columbia gas line section in Virginia, declares force majeure

LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver
The logo of energy transport firm TC Energy is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 25 (Reuters) - TC Energy (TRP.TO)'s Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline on Tuesday declared a force majeure after isolating a section of its 'Line VB' pipeline after detecting a pressure drop due to an unplanned incident along Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

Canada's TC Energy, best known for its Keystone oil pipeline, earlier said it was responding to a fire in the vicinity, but did not confirm if the pressure drop was caused by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, the company said.

"As a result of the pressure reduction, physical deliveries to the LOUDOUN LNG (LOUDOUN) interconnect have been impacted," Columbia Gas said in a notice to shippers.

TC Energy said on Monday it will divest a 40% interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines for C$5.2 billion ($3.95 billion) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The pipelines span more than 15,000 miles and deliver a substantial portion of daily U.S. natural gas demand, including about 20% of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export supply, according to TC Energy.

U.S. listed shares of the company were down about 3% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama

