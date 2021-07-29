TC Energy posts second-quarter profit as fuel demand recovery boosts volume

A TC Energy pump station sits behind mounds of dirt from the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as it lies idle near Oyen, Alberta, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - TC Energy (TRP.TO) reported on Thursday a second-quarter profit, compared to a loss the prior three months, as the Canadian pipeline operator carried more volumes of crude following a recovery in fuel demand from pandemic lows.

Net income attributable to common shares rose to C$982 million ($787.36 million), or C$1.00 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of C$1.06 billion, or C$1.11 per share, in the prior quarter.

($1 = 1.2472 Canadian dollars)

