TC Energy to restart Keystone oil pipeline segment after regulator approval

Dec 23 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said on Friday that a U.S. regulator had approved a restart plan for an idled segment of its Keystone oil pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, and it looked to restore service after several days of testing and inspections.

The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, the biggest U.S. spill in nine years.

The pipeline from the Canadian province of Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast has since reopened, except for the segment that ruptured between Steele City, Nebraska and an oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Calgary, Alberta-based TC said it would provide an update on when service will resume when it is able. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) approved the restart plan, TC said.

Frigid weather at the spill site may slow work, TC said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Mark Porter, Kirsten Donovan











