TC Energy shuts two compressor stations on NGTL due to Alberta wildfires

Companies TC Energy Corp Follow















June 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy (TRP.TO) said it completed the shutdown of two compressor stations on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System and a gas storage facility on Saturday that were near wildfires in Edson, Alberta.

"Other sections of the NGTL system and other pipeline systems continue to operate safely and we continue to monitor the situation closely," the company said in a release.

The 25,000-kilometre NGTL system ships gas across Canada and to U.S. markets.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.