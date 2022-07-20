TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline operating at reduced rates for third day

TC Energy's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of the stock graph displayed in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 20 (Reuters) - One of Canada's major oil export arteries, the Keystone pipeline, was operating at reduced rates for a third day on Wednesday, operator TC Energy said in a statement, as repairs continued on a third-party power facility in South Dakota.

TC said there is currently no timeline for completion of repairs and restoration of power service. The 590,000 barrel-per-day pipeline ships crude from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

Calgary-based TC declared force majeure on Keystone deliveries on Monday but has not specified the impact on volumes.

A pump station near Huron, South Dakota, was shut down due to damage to a third-party power utility on Sunday.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.