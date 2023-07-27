Technip Energies posts record H1 backlog, lifts guidance; shares jump

July 27 (Reuters) - Technip Energies (TE.PA) on Thursday posted its highest-ever adjusted backlog for the first half of the year after the signing of major contracts, and upgraded its recurring core profit margin guidance for 2023, lifting its shares.

The French oil and gas provider's shares were 5.7% higher at 1212 GMT, outperforming a 1.7% rise in France's SBF120 index (.SBF120).

Technip Energies' adjusted backlog rose 41% to nearly 19 billion euros ($21.08 billion), boosted by an adjusted order intake of around 9 billion euros compared with 1.60 billion euros a year ago.

Among the new orders were a major LNG contract with QatarEnergy and a project management consultancy contract with Saudi Aramco (2222.SE).

"This (backlog) provides excellent multi-year visibility, equivalent to approximately three times our annual revenues," Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said in an earnings statement.

Technip Energies forecast a full-year 2023 adjusted recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin in a range of 7.0% to 7.5%, compared with previous guidance of 6.7% to 7.2%. It reiterated its guidance for adjusted revenue and its adjusted effective tax rate.

Asked by analysts about possible changes to the outlook for project delivery, Chief Financial Officer Bruno Vibert said there was potential for more "but we will concentrate on quality over quantity."

"Volume matters, but the performance on the bottom line is equally as important," he added.

Adjusted half-year revenue fell to 2.83 billion euros from 3.27 billion euros a year ago, attributed to the completion of the company's exit from the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

In a call with journalists, Vibert said Technip Energies is focusing on the future prospects reflected in the 19 billion-euro order book, which promises growth.

"Arctic is no longer contributing, new projects that have entered the order book will."

Adjusted recurring EBIT rose to 207.7 million euros from 204.4 million euros in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 0.9015 euro)

