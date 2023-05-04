Technip Energies reports stronger-than-expected quarterly core profit

Companies Technip Energies NV Follow















May 4 (Reuters) - French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies (TE.PA) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter core profit, citing a positive performance in its two segments and robust free cash flow generation.

"Commercial momentum in our highest margin Technology, Products & Services segment was sustained through the first quarter," CEO Arnaud Pieton said in a statement.

Order intake had significantly exceeded revenues, he said, "benefiting from important awards in ethylene, carbon capture and sustainable fuels".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created opportunities for energy service firms, with increased investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon energy sources as Western countries impose sanctions against the Kremlin's energy exports.

Technip's Project Delivery segment, supported by a robust LNG and customer spending cycle, should see a significant improvement in order intake during 2023 and 2024, the company said.

The group, which specialises in engineering and technology for the energy industry, posted adjusted recurring earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 107.3 million euros ($118.5 million) for the January to March quarter, beating analysts' forecast of 101.4 million euros.

