Technip Energies stops working on future business opportunities in Russia

March 3 (Reuters) - Technip Energies (TE.PA) has ceased to work on future business opportunities in Russia, the head of the French oil and gas services provider said on Thursday, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The potential financial impact the crisis is having on our company is contained," Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton said in an earnings statement, adding the group was closely monitoring the situation.

Technip Energies, specialised in engineering and technology for the energy industry, said that at the end of December, around 3.8 billion euros ($4.22 billion) or 23% of its backlog was related to Russian projects in execution.

This backlog is scheduled to be executed over the five-year period from 2022 to 2026, the group added.

($1 = 0.9010 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.