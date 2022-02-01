Tellurian to start building Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant in April – chairman

The logo of Tellurian Inc is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HOUSTN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc plans to start construction on its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana in April, Chairman Charif Souki said on Tuesday.

The company has access to enough capital to handle the first year of plant construction, Souki said in an update posted on Tellurian's YouTube channel. The plant's first phase is expected to be able to process 11 million tonnes per year of LNG.

Reporting by Marcy de Luna

