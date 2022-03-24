Terna to invest 10 bln euros in Italy grid for energy transition, security

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna (TRN.MI) will invest 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to 2025 to upgrade the country's power grid to meet the demands of the energy transition and energy independence.

Terna, controlled by state-lender CDP, said investments would help strengthen connections between the south of the country, which produces more electricity from renewable sources, and the industrial north.

It said it would also boost interconnections with neighbouring countries to boost its role as a European and Mediterranean power transmission hub.

"A plan to make the country more energy independent thanks to more rapid development of renewable energy," Terna Chief Executive Stefano Donnarumma said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has stepped up efforts to find ways of cutting the bloc's dependence on Russian gas and enhancing its energy security.

Terna, which makes most of its money from running the domestic grid, confirmed it was looking to sell assets in Latin America.

But it said it was interested in new opportunities in low-risk markets with good growth potential like the United States.

It said it expected its core earnings to be 2.14 billion euros by 2025.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Bernadette Baum

