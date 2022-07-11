Texas grid operator asks users to conserve energy amid scorching heat

Power lines are seen during a heat wave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

HOUSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The operator of Texas's power grid on Sunday called on state residents for the second time this year to conserve energy, warning of potential rolling blackouts amid predictions for record-high temperatures on Monday.

The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available," the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in an operating notice on its website, adding that it was issuing an energy emergency alert that advised of the potential for rolling blackouts.

ERCOT, which oversees power to more than 26 million customers, had assured residents earlier this year that it has enough reserves to meet demand after millions of people suffered through a deep freeze in early-2021 that knocked out most of the grid for several days.

Temperatures across the state hit records on Sunday, with 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius) recorded at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, surpassing the record of 101F set in 1909, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS also warned of excessive or dangerous heat levels for central and east Texas on Monday, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

ERCOT has asked residents to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., saying demand on Monday could reach a record of nearly 79,700 megawatts (MW), not far from its expected 80,200 MW of available reserves.

The grid operator has called for more power from suppliers and has asked large industrial consumers to have their electricity turned off.

It last called for conservation in May, during an earlier heatwave that drove up prices to more than $4,000 a megawatt hour after six generators tripped offline. read more

The state's day-ahead market has Monday's prices listed at more than $2,000 a megawatt hour across the entire state in the afternoon, that is more than twice the peak market price on Sunday.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Uttaresh.V

