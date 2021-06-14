Texas grid operator ERCOT urges energy conservation amid forced outages

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Monday asked consumers to conserve electricity as unplanned generation outages and potential record energy use in June has led to tight grid conditions.

The power grid operator is urging energy conservation through Friday.

Monday's peak load forecast may exceed 73,000 megawatts (MW), ERCOT said, adding that the peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018.

About 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs, although the number of outages should come down as the week progresses, according to generation owners.

"This is unusual for this early in the summer season," ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said on the number of outages, adding that a thorough analysis will be conducted.

In February, a deep freeze in Texas left millions without power for several days as extreme weather overwhelmed generation capacity. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.