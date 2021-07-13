Thai energy firm BCPG signs Laos wind power sale with Vietnam

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thai renewable energy firm BCPG Pcl (BCPG.BK) on Tuesday said that its consortium had signed a 25-year agreement to deliver wind energy from a 600-megawatt project in Laos to Vietnam.

An agreement between Vietnam's electricity firm EVN and Impact Energy Asia Development (IEAD), of which BCPG holds a 45% stake, will supply electricity through a 500-kilovolt transmission line from Laos to Quảng Nam province in Vietnam.

Impact Wind Investment, backed by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (7280.T), holds a 55% stake in IEAD.

Construction on the Monsoon Wind Project will commence in 2022 with commercial operations targeted for 2025. It would be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' largest wind farm, BCPG said in a statement.

