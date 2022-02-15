Thailand approves tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to cut the excise tax on diesel by 3 baht ($0.0927) per litre, from 5.99 baht currently, for three months to help mitigate the impact of high energy prices, deputy finance minister Santi Promphat told reporters.

($1 = 32.3500 baht)

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

