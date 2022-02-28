There are still channels to pay Germany's gas bills -econ ministry

A view shows gas wells at Bovanenkovo gas field owned by Gazprom on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There are still channels by which Germany's gas bills can be paid despite the exclusion of Russia from the main global payments system SWIFT, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

At the same time, it is impossible to estimate the total impact of sanctions against Russia on the German economy at the moment, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan

