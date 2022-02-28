1 minute read
There are still channels to pay Germany's gas bills -econ ministry
BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There are still channels by which Germany's gas bills can be paid despite the exclusion of Russia from the main global payments system SWIFT, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
At the same time, it is impossible to estimate the total impact of sanctions against Russia on the German economy at the moment, the spokesperson said.
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan
