Third floating LNG terminal arrives in Germany















BRUNSBUETTEL, Germany, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A floating terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived in the German port of Brunsbuettel on Friday, the third such vessel to start up in recent weeks as Europe's top economy is rushing to diversify away from former top supplier Russia.

The Hoegh Gannet vessel arrived at the Brunsbuettel Elbehafen port near Hamburg, allowing LNG carriers to land and their cargoes to be regasified in order to feed them into the German gas grid.

"Floating LNG terminals enable the import of gas and thus strengthen Germany's security of supply," said Markus Krebber, chief executive of RWE (RWEG.DE), which has spearheaded the project.

"The strong energy dependence of our country on Russian pipeline gas will end with the deployment of the special vessels."

The first LNG cargo to be unloaded at the so-called floating storage and regasification unit - coming from Abu Dhabi National Oil (ADNOC.UL) - is scheduled to arrive at the end of January.

Reporting by Fabian Bimmer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams











