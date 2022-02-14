1 minute read
Three companies awarded bunkering services licences in Egypt -minister
CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Monday that three companies were awarded four bunkering services licenses in following a tender.
The companies are Coral Energy, Minerva Bunkering and Peninsula for two licenses on the Red Sea and two on the Mediterranean Sea.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely
