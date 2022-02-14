Three companies awarded bunkering services licences in Egypt -minister

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Monday that three companies were awarded four bunkering services licenses in following a tender.

The companies are Coral Energy, Minerva Bunkering and Peninsula for two licenses on the Red Sea and two on the Mediterranean Sea.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely

